Gamco Investors Et Al Continues to Hold Position in Metlife (MET); Winslow Capital Management Has Decreased Intuit (INTU) Holding as Share Value Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 397.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 30,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 38,060 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.74M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 105,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399.59 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $263.19. About 851,860 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

