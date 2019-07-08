Gamco Investors Et Al Boosted Its Position in Entercom Communications Corpcl (ETM) by $636,050 as Share Value Declined; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder American National Bank Lifted Its Position

American National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 37,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,502 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 183,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 3.90 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Transaction Will Also Have a Positive Impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corpcl (ETM) by 21.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 127,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 717,477 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 590,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corpcl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.11 million market cap company. It closed at $6.16 lastly. It is down 12.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.74 million activity.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 59,500 shares to 252,500 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,077 shares to 25,551 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

