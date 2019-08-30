Gamco Investors Et Al Boosted Its National Beverage Com (FIZZ) Holding by $425,733 as Stock Price Declined; New Generation Advisors Has Raised Stake in American Airlines Group (AAL) by $1.10 Million as Share Price Declined

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in National Beverage Corp Com (FIZZ) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 7,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The hedge fund held 231,682 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, up from 224,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in National Beverage Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 163,910 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 3.54 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 15,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 21,301 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 43,547 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 59,021 shares. Endurance Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Spirit Of America Corporation Ny stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% stake. Voya Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Comerica Bank has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Blair William And Il reported 17,461 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prns Limited has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Virtu Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,862 shares. Com Of Vermont has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 115,376 shares to 519,122 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $359,700 activity.