GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV)

Since GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) are part of the Diversified Investments industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 4 32.92 N/A -0.69 0.00 Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.50 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.45% of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.24% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust -2.16% -1.52% 4.14% 7.09% -10.65% 22.43% Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.22% 2.46% 3.65% 10.25% 8.72% 13.82%

For the past year GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust was more bullish than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities. It also invests in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the exploration, production, or distribution of natural resources, such as gas and oil, paper, food and agriculture, forestry products, metals, and minerals as well as related transportation companies and equipment manufacturers. The fund makes its investments using call options. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the CBOE S&P 500 Buy/Write Index, Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index, Energy Select Sector Index, and Barclays Government/Credit Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by Gabelli. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust was formed on January 4, 2005 and is domiciled in United States.