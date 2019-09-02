GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) and MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) and MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC). The two are both Diversified Investments companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 4 33.37 N/A -0.69 0.00 MVC Capital Inc. 9 5.72 N/A 0.26 36.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and MVC Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and MVC Capital Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% MVC Capital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and MVC Capital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 MVC Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MVC Capital Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 25.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and MVC Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.45% and 59.08%. Competitively, 8.84% are MVC Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust -2.16% -1.52% 4.14% 7.09% -10.65% 22.43% MVC Capital Inc. -0.31% 3.01% 5.05% 8.26% 1.59% 16.57%

For the past year GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust has stronger performance than MVC Capital Inc.

Summary

MVC Capital Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities. It also invests in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the exploration, production, or distribution of natural resources, such as gas and oil, paper, food and agriculture, forestry products, metals, and minerals as well as related transportation companies and equipment manufacturers. The fund makes its investments using call options. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the CBOE S&P 500 Buy/Write Index, Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index, Energy Select Sector Index, and Barclays Government/Credit Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by Gabelli. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust was formed on January 4, 2005 and is domiciled in United States.

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.