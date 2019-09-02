GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) and Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Comparison side by side

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) and Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) compete against each other in the Diversified Investments sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 4 33.37 N/A -0.69 0.00 Main Street Capital Corporation 40 11.54 N/A 2.77 15.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and Main Street Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and Main Street Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Main Street Capital Corporation 0.00% 11.8% 6.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.45% of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust shares and 23.3% of Main Street Capital Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Main Street Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust -2.16% -1.52% 4.14% 7.09% -10.65% 22.43% Main Street Capital Corporation 2.62% 3.64% 9.36% 17.21% 9.92% 27.05%

For the past year GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Main Street Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Main Street Capital Corporation beats GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities. It also invests in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the exploration, production, or distribution of natural resources, such as gas and oil, paper, food and agriculture, forestry products, metals, and minerals as well as related transportation companies and equipment manufacturers. The fund makes its investments using call options. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the CBOE S&P 500 Buy/Write Index, Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index, Energy Select Sector Index, and Barclays Government/Credit Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by Gabelli. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust was formed on January 4, 2005 and is domiciled in United States.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It invests between $2 million and $75 million in companies with revenues between $5 million and $300 million, enterprise values between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based at Houston, Texas.