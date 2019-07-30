Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Upped Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 4.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired 2,704 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 14.31%. The Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 65,721 shares with $12.48 million value, up from 63,017 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $164.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $214.98. About 3.54 million shares traded or 23.61% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Wells Fargo downgraded American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) on Wednesday, March 27 to “Market Perform” rating. See American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) latest ratings:

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $20.53 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 36.34 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold American Water Works Company, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Ltd Liability Corp Delaware accumulated 2,170 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 547 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Hightower Limited Liability owns 374,833 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap owns 9,170 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 115,472 shares. Gamco Et Al, New York-based fund reported 29,229 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa has 198,677 shares. Farmers National Bank has invested 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 343,394 were accumulated by Cambiar Limited. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has invested 0.1% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Korea Invest Corp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 3,891 were accumulated by Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,560 shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) stake by 29,234 shares to 54,336 valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Linde Plc stake by 4,805 shares and now owns 12,545 shares. The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.22% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3.85 million shares. Greylin Investment Mangement reported 2,460 shares. Benedict Inc reported 28,068 shares. Stadion Money Management Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Com has invested 0.88% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Iowa-based Iowa Bancorporation has invested 1.78% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 10,959 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 1,883 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,026 shares. Moreover, Birinyi Associate has 1.22% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 15,022 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.08% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pittenger & Anderson has 0.52% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 35,205 shares. Finemark Financial Bank Tru owns 34,677 shares. Concorde Asset Management Llc holds 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,233 shares. Hodges Management, a Texas-based fund reported 2,913 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $14.39 million activity. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. 30,000 shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J, worth $5.41M. Hoovel Catherine A. sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million worth of stock or 22,036 shares.

