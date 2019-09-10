Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) as Stock Rose; Family Capital Trust Co Position in Adobe (ADBE) Trimmed by $5.14 Million

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 119,559 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73M, up from 109,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.5. About 4.46M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $276.95. About 2.16M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DocuSign: The Last Of The Dream Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greystone Managed Invests Incorporated invested 0.54% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rockland Tru Co stated it has 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.78% or 53,272 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel invested 1.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wesbanco Retail Bank owns 20,606 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0.14% or 83,623 shares. Acg Wealth has 31,115 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp has invested 5.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aviva Public Ltd Com has 186,027 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested 1.88% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc invested in 0.22% or 4,456 shares. The California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc owns 14,791 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 198,525 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank, Indiana-based fund reported 964 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $770.68 million for 43.55 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25,455 shares to 78,479 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,049 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company invested in 507,694 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,692 shares. 83,358 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Cambridge Trust Com accumulated 77,674 shares or 0.57% of the stock. 77,066 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Kcm Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 249,160 shares. Driehaus Lc holds 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1,941 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc has 59,593 shares. Haverford has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 27.61 million were accumulated by Capital Intll Invsts. Cohen And Steers holds 130,903 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Greatmark Inc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 28,234 shares. Aldebaran Fin Inc has 14,099 shares. Td Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,029 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 3.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 203,897 shares.