Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trimmed Workday (WDAY) Position as Stock Price Declined; Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined While Oakmont Partners Raised Position by $1.19 Million

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 4,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 58,238 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, down from 62,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 129,442 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 37.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 7,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,738 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 20,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 640,792 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc owns 1,359 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.37% or 3,507 shares. Highland Capital LP stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aviva Plc holds 0.52% or 492,716 shares. Zweig invested in 2.76% or 156,788 shares. Ballentine Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 8,294 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.2% or 3.80 million shares. National Pension reported 681,137 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa reported 2,872 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 12,510 shares. 22,056 are held by Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 277 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0.11% or 75,603 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt invested in 25,214 shares or 0.45% of the stock.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 26,991 shares to 7,464 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,540 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Mun T (BKN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives accumulated 10 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 14,719 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Limited has 0.13% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 94,345 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 126,446 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 1,210 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 773 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 140,570 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 0.11% or 497,300 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 400,000 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 16,672 shares. State Street accumulated 3.12M shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Schroder Group accumulated 164 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 87,228 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,348 shares to 119,559 shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 36,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).