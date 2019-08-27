Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $2.94 Million; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Trimmed Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Position by $6.17 Million as Share Price Rose

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 116,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.13 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 3.98 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 78.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 68,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,049 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 87,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 8.28 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.13M for 19.06 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares to 13,305 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 96,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 0.29% or 10,205 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs holds 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 6,280 shares. Moreover, Peak Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 34,210 are owned by First Foundation Advisors. 110,700 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Moreno Evelyn V, Massachusetts-based fund reported 85,685 shares. Park National Corp Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 165,289 shares. 1.83M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 44,353 shares. Clal Enterprises holds 0.01% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,731 shares. Kiltearn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5.73% or 4.63M shares. Commerce Savings Bank invested in 134,211 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mrj Capital has invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stadion Money Management Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,379 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Atlas Browninc has invested 1.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,214 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 540,410 shares. 69,020 were reported by Psagot House Ltd. Capital Rech Global stated it has 3.03 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1.64M were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking. Everett Harris Ca owns 1.24M shares. 500 are held by Csu Producer Resource. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 186,479 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Incorporated has invested 0.42% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bryn Mawr Trust reported 1.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tennessee-based Patten Patten Tn has invested 0.65% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Company has 0.24% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 8,685 are owned by Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 307,453 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $362.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global by 9,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

