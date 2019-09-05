Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $5.46 Million; Associated Banc-Corp Has Trimmed Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $477,280; Market Value Rose

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 5,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 106,528 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, down from 111,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 1.66 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 67.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 62,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 30,340 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 92,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.02. About 5.38M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,713 shares to 146,468 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,049 shares to 6,653 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.