Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trimmed Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $444,075; Stock Value Rose; As Amphenol Cl A Ord (APH) Share Price Rose, Holder Everence Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Cl A Ord (APH) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 4,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,810 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 7,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.05. About 752,477 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 2,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, down from 61,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 847,700 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. APH’s profit will be $277.82 million for 26.63 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black And Decker Ord (NYSE:SWK) by 5,544 shares to 9,076 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Ord (NYSE:ABC) by 5,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Ord (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 212,557 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 72,993 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 46,291 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 14,639 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated has 1.23M shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 4,841 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank Tru reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa has 333,139 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Voloridge Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 58,072 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,594 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Intll Investors, California-based fund reported 100,000 shares. 91,305 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Capital Guardian Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 660 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 131.96 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 35,355 shares to 228,015 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fin Consultants invested 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bp Public Ltd Company accumulated 23,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 1,589 are owned by Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 183,628 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.04% or 936 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Counselors Inc has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 133,209 are held by Dsam Prns (London) Ltd. Burney Communication has invested 0.19% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Park Avenue Secs Ltd stated it has 1,480 shares. Moreover, Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 17,300 shares. Trellus Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 1.19% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The Maryland-based Ithaka Gru Ltd Company has invested 3.9% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 141,429 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 2.15 million are owned by Citadel Advisors Limited Com.