Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (SSNC) Cut as Market Valuation Declined; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Gibraltar Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.80 Million Its Holding

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 42,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 78,894 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 121,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 5.57M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC LMPL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 190P FROM 175P; 07/03/2018 – Wilfred Frost: CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED; 28/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 2.8% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER WAS 20.9%; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 26/05/2018 – Actor Morgan Freeman apologizes after accusations; 01/05/2018 – CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN MEMO TO MORGAN STANLEY STAFF; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (SSNC) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 12,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 56,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 68,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 683,766 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares to 13,305 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,756 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Lc invested in 0% or 63 shares. 3,700 were accumulated by Park Avenue Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc owns 7,040 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 5,570 shares. Bamco New York has invested 1.7% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Farmers Merchants Invs Inc invested in 0% or 136 shares. Stifel Financial owns 198,104 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 27,925 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 3,999 shares. Clark Group Incorporated has 0.87% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.65M shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 422,759 shares. Moreover, Fdx has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4,813 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 328 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kiltearn Prns Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.12 million shares. Interactive Advsr accumulated 2,000 shares. Atria Ltd reported 21,767 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.19% stake. Jabodon Pt reported 46,452 shares stake. 5,831 are held by Sunbelt Securities. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Company invested in 1.23% or 904,634 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 1.69M were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). New York-based Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14.02M shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 5,318 shares. The Ohio-based Capital Advsr has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.38 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.