Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raised Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $1.33 Million; As Truecar (TRUE) Market Valuation Declined, Pdt Partners Has Decreased Stake by $415,212

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Truecar Inc (TRUE) by 36.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 69,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.12% . The hedge fund held 120,479 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $800,000, down from 189,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Truecar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 495,021 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.75; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018 (TRUE); 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Rev $81.1M; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR SEES 2Q REV. $87M TO $89M, EST. $90.1M; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar, Inc

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 219,084 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.24M, up from 206,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc owns 124,010 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.81M shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.58% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 898,194 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.18% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Adirondack Com stated it has 490 shares. 5,930 are owned by Brown Advisory Limited. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Liability has 0.99% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 947,613 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett & has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,830 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Delaware holds 0.04% or 5,141 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited reported 0.27% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 1,255 shares. Freestone Holdings Limited Liability Com holds 74,115 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Group has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Stephens Inc Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 43,419 shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,450 shares to 22,032 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,479 shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 67,102 shares to 86,700 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 91,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.

