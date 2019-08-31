Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Position in Novartis A G (NVS) Has Lifted by $452,448 as Share Value Rose; Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed At&T (T) Holding as Share Price Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 37,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 11,728 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 49,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 4,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 146,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, up from 141,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.51 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT GOOD AT SUSTAINABLY MANAGING BROAD DIVERSIFICATION AND INTEGRATING NON-INNOVATIVE MEDICINE ACQUISITIONS, CITING ALCON AND SOME GENERICS INTEGRATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Barbara: Exclusive: Novartis investigating $85 million bribery allegations in Turkey; 18/04/2018 – Sandoz signs agreement with Pear Therapeutics to develop and commercialize prescription digital therapeutics for patients with substance use disorder and opioid use disorders; 22/03/2018 – Phase lll data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improved outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 22/03/2018 – Novartis drug Tasigna® approved by FDA to treat children with rare form of leukemia; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS – PLANS TO FILE SIPONIMOD FOR US APPROVAL IN SPMS IN EARLY 2018, FILING FOR EU APPROVAL PLANNED FOR LATER IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – New Novartis analyses at AAN show siponimod’s efficacy on disability and cognition in secondary progressive MS patients; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS SECOND FDA APPROVAL FOR LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA; 15/05/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors in Touch Over Novartis Payments to Michael Cohen

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83B for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

