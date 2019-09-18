Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Position In Fastenal Co (FAST) Was Upped; Deprince Race & Zollo Lifted Its Holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) by $1.81 Million

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 25,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,360 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 25,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 3.21M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 34,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 300,500 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.85 million, up from 265,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co N J for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 288,168 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold NFG shares while 98 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 59.75 million shares or 2.66% less from 61.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 397,412 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $29.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 229,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90M shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Mont Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $28,990.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,936 shares to 158,886 shares, valued at $31.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,698 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.