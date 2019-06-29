Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowered Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $3.21 Million; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Ally Financial Has Lowered Its Position by $1.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 30,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.66 million, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.65. About 12.15M shares traded or 74.17% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $151.73. About 6.94M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 1,026 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20M. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of stock. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 378 shares to 17,485 shares, valued at $20.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 25.86 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 421.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.