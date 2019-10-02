Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowered Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Valuation Declined; Beddow Capital Management Has Decreased 1 (FLWS) Position by $1.86 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 1 (FLWS) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 103,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 251,306 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, down from 354,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 72,398 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 25,952 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, down from 30,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 3.50M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.00 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Lp owns 34,643 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ipswich Inv has invested 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bp Public Ltd Com owns 157,000 shares. Bartlett And Co Llc holds 30,647 shares. Oakbrook Llc accumulated 69,881 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 21,042 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.37% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gw Henssler Limited holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 125,218 shares. Moreover, Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.39% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.04% or 604,799 shares in its portfolio. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 23,463 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 232,707 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wallace Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 5,209 shares. Zeke Ltd Llc owns 0.29% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 39,725 shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,603 shares to 133,982 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 12,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.70, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FLWS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.04 million shares or 5.02% more from 21.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 92,687 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Art Advsr Lc stated it has 158,522 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.03% or 453,348 shares. 322,482 are owned by American Century Inc. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 86,617 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 2,969 shares. Invesco owns 180,742 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beddow Cap Mngmt has invested 2.73% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Co owns 16,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp accumulated 13,640 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Arrowstreet Cap LP accumulated 419,953 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 748,209 shares. Sg Americas Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,675 shares to 32,642 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (NYSE:WAB) by 47,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.