Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Market Value Declined; As Avon Prods (AVP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Saba Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 74.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 404,768 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 3.46M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 27/03/2018 – Avon Nominates Barington Head to Board; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL; 09/03/2018 Avon Products, Dean Foods Move to SmallCap 600 From MidCap 400; 26/03/2018 – AVON, INVESTORS AGREE ON JAMES MITAROTONDA AS BOARD CANDIDATE; 24/04/2018 – LG Household buys Avon Japan for $96m; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 235,331 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02 million, down from 240,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 8.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,663 shares to 136,330 shares, valued at $27.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 12,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division stated it has 151,099 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Stanley reported 25,354 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 1.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alphamark Advisors Lc owns 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,688 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Liability Com stated it has 175,352 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc stated it has 85,235 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Ent Financial Serv Corp invested in 0.59% or 33,403 shares. Armstrong Henry H holds 0.55% or 43,789 shares in its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 18,184 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3.68M shares stake. Choate Investment reported 130,114 shares. Park Circle Co invested in 0.02% or 400 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corp holds 1.08 million shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel reported 0.4% stake. Iat Reinsurance Ltd holds 35,000 shares.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 58,644 shares to 138,003 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Ca Muni Income T (CEV) by 204,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr (BTZ).