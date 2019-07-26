Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowered Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stake by $767,550; Royal Bank Of Canada Lowered Holding in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (Put) (VIPS) as Stock Price Rose

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,032 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 28,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $146.97. About 749,048 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Put) (VIPS) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.43 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.54 million, down from 3.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 3.33M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,663 shares to 136,330 shares, valued at $27.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,418 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Cyberark Bulls Share Takeaways From Q1 Print – Benzinga” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Strange: Bullish CYBR Analysts Actually See -7.78% Downside – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CyberArk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40 million for 146.97 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vipshop: Investors Are Missing The Point – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Vipshop Stock Took a Hit Today – The Motley Fool” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “10 of the Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $79.87 million for 16.40 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,177 shares to 340,929 shares, valued at $48.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 67,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA).