Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowered Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding; Shorts at Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Raised By 0.05%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) had an increase of 0.05% in short interest. ENTA’s SI was 2.85M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.05% from 2.85M shares previously. With 350,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s short sellers to cover ENTA’s short positions. The SI to Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 19.22%. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $88. About 150,984 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 24.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 25,455 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 78,479 shares with $3.68 million value, down from 103,934 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $220.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 9.82 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 11,531 were reported by Atwood Palmer. Andra Ap stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated has 0.38% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lvm Cap Mi has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hendershot Investments Inc holds 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 5,865 shares. Moreover, Cap Invest Counsel has 2.78% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rhode Island-based Compton Ri has invested 0.51% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Monroe Bank & Trust And Trust Mi accumulated 9,882 shares. Mengis Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 36,846 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv holds 7,975 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.67% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Polar Asset Mngmt Prtnrs reported 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hemenway Ltd Liability stated it has 14,789 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. Another trade for 21,742 shares valued at $1.06M was made by Perez Beatriz R on Friday, February 1.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 14. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 1. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KO in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 8,446 shares to 346,565 valued at $40.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ssga Active Etf Tr stake by 26,065 shares and now owns 159,786 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) was raised too.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.80 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.92 million activity. Golumbeski George also sold $1.22M worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) on Monday, February 11. $696,102 worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) was sold by CARTER BRUCE L A. The insider Gardiner Nathaniel S. sold $311,562.

