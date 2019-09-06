Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowered Autodesk (ADSK) Position; Last Week Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Analysts

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 4.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 2,865 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 58,532 shares with $9.12 million value, down from 61,397 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $31.37B valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $148.22. About 1.88M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.32% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 4,700 shares stake. Park Avenue Limited Liability reported 1,480 shares. Moreover, Primecap Mgmt Ca has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 42,195 shares. Moreover, Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Aviva Public Limited Co accumulated 82,928 shares. 6,424 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Com. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 207 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Shine Inv Advisory Service Inc invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Long Island Invsts Limited Co holds 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 3,143 shares. Amp Cap Limited owns 124,090 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $86.76M for 90.38 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.07’s average target is 16.77% above currents $148.22 stock price. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 28. Evercore maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 28. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 28. Evercore maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $190 target. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) stake by 36,852 shares to 142,525 valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 19,561 shares and now owns 187,386 shares. Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) was raised too.

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, app advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company has market cap of $620.08 million. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising segment offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices; Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers; and mobile user acquisition platform that allows mobile advertisers to engage with right clients for their applications.

