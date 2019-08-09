Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake; Last Week Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Hasbro had 18 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Wells Fargo maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) rating on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $11100 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. Wells Fargo maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $90 target. See Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $115.0000 130.0000

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $95.0000 99.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $103.0000 118.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $103.0000 118.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $88.0000 93.0000

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $100.0000 115.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90 New Target: $82 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 9.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired 10,348 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 119,559 shares with $14.73M value, up from 109,211 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $233.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.26. About 1.91 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL

The stock decreased 2.43% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 271,667 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers for About $500M; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN VIEW EXCLUDES TOYS R US EFFECT; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is toymaker most likely to survive post-Toys R Us era, analyst says; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hasbro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAS); 23/04/2018 – HASBRO RETAILER COMMENTARY WAS BETTER THAN EXPECTED: UBS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold Hasbro, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 673,940 shares. Confluence Wealth invested in 3,103 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited owns 3,600 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Investec Asset Mgmt stated it has 236,308 shares. Peddock Limited Co holds 0.01% or 275 shares. New York-based Tower Rech Llc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Howe And Rusling Inc reported 77 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 52,261 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 19,622 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 45,933 shares. Baystate Wealth Llc reported 203 shares stake. Pennsylvania Trust Com owns 9,052 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Monday Selloff? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Alphabet Stock Is Still a Solid Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Hasbro (HAS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Cronos Group (CRON) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Zoetis (ZTS) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $14.83 billion. The firm operates through U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. It has a 46.25 P/E ratio. The U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) stake by 29,234 shares to 54,336 valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 2,865 shares and now owns 58,532 shares. Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp has $150 highest and $130 lowest target. $139.89’s average target is 14.42% above currents $122.26 stock price. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.