Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Buckle (The) (BKE) Holder Rk Asset Management Raised Position by $312,660 as Market Value Rose

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 407,630 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 19.45% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 08/03/2018 BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3% VS. EST. UNCHANGED :BKE US; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 527 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, up from 9,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $22.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1875.64. About 3.52 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia holds 7,395 shares. Palladium Lc reported 700 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc holds 0.7% or 12,127 shares in its portfolio. Tikvah Limited Liability Company reported 26,219 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership reported 323 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 326 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Natixis owns 190,434 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Co owns 536 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oakwood Limited Com Ca accumulated 3.62% or 4,847 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 3.05% or 98,477 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 219,553 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt holds 0.3% or 659 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 2.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30.93 million shares. 1,004 were reported by Btim Corporation.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon’s To Roll Out $700M Employee Advancement Program – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GenZ and the Brands of the Future – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shopify Stock: Headed to $350? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,446 shares to 19,049 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 4,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,545 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (NYSE:SAM) by 13,772 shares to 31,804 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buckle: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Buckle, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Buckle Shares Buckle Under Lower Denim Price Points – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 414,082 are owned by Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 3.24 million shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 44,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs reported 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). 665 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Citigroup has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Quantbot Techs LP owns 6,050 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 22,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh accumulated 27,019 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares invested in 53,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Co reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 9,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Fmr Lc invested in 7.35 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.