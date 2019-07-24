Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose; Global Endowment Management LP Has Boosted Its Position in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) as Market Valuation Declined

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.87 million, up from 338,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 19.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 1045.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 166,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,090 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $594.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 4.28 million shares traded or 7.09% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FireEye (FEYE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12,511 shares to 56,184 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,479 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,863 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel owns 305,875 shares. Accuvest Global Advsr stated it has 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 19.59 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Bouchey Gru Ltd accumulated 7,084 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Limited owns 258,031 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 1.65M shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dock Street Asset Mngmt invested in 1.21% or 30,127 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79.25M shares. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny accumulated 131,340 shares. Stewart And Patten Lc has 224,661 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr holds 0.4% or 12,676 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Gru owns 124,021 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 28,452 shares.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides Third Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Donnie Moore as Interim Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gulfport Energy: Special Situation Conviction Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2018. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Announces 2019 Capital Budget and New $400 Million Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport Energy investor Firefly to avoid proxy fight for now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 134,160 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Mngmt Lc has 0.12% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 19,032 shares. Harvey Cap Mngmt owns 87,300 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 511,293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 654,452 shares. State Street stated it has 9.18M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Penn Co owns 43,603 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability Co reported 39,000 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 135,600 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Brinker Capital holds 0.02% or 49,790 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Sei Com owns 34,443 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 15,000 shares.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 25,200 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 29,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.