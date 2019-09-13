Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Holds Position in Fastenal Co (FAST); Bernzott Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Verint Systems (VRNT) as Stock Declined

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Verint Systems (VRNT) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 85,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 434,853 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.39 million, down from 519,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Verint Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 522,187 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 25,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,360 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 25,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 72,551 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Co reported 0.51% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 17,348 shares. Phocas Corp holds 154,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 528,026 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 294,000 shares. Moreover, Bernzott Cap has 2.81% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 434,853 shares. Clal Ins Enterprises holds 3.04% or 2.46 million shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Indexiq Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 21,197 shares. The Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 2,005 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 219,078 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 7,350 shares to 24,698 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,440 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..