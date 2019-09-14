Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $821,760 as Shares Declined; Five9 (FIVN) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $4.66 Million as Market Value Declined

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 93,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 99,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, down from 192,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 565,571 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 25,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,360 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 25,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 7,350 shares to 24,698 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,952 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Aqr Llc invested in 303,799 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6,600 shares. Moreover, American Research Communication has 0.31% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 31,610 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc owns 46,435 shares. First Republic Inv Inc accumulated 91,101 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments accumulated 256,610 shares. Us National Bank De owns 804,091 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, World Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.09% or 233,800 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Cap Corp has 1.21 million shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wealth Planning Ltd Co has 2.83% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Huntington Bank & Trust reported 14,646 shares stake. 41,808 are held by Washington Tru. Country Club Trust Communication Na has 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN) by 30,984 shares to 605,817 shares, valued at $18.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 458,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (Call).