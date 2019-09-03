Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $460,761; Share Value Rose; As Macys (M) Share Value Declined, Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 232,400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 207,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 8.06M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain; 13/03/2018 – Macy’s Advancing Mobile Checkout in Innovation Agenda; 16/05/2018 – But it’s not just Macy’s. Other outlets are winning the retail race too; 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Hudson’s Bay seeks to revive Lord & Taylor’s fortunes; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 121,555 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, up from 117,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 3.08M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “One of Americaâ€™s Greatest Retailers Has Seen Its Stock Drop by Half – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Time To Get Back Into Macy’s – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Department store sector rattled by soft Macy’s guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5,000 shares to 92,100 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,200 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN).

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,865 shares to 58,532 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 4,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,238 shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 80,971 were accumulated by Grimes & Comm. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 68,800 shares. Paragon Mngmt Lc reported 439 shares. Horizon Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,650 shares. Neumann Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Advisory Securities Lc reported 30,573 shares. Enterprise Financial Serv Corp holds 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 6,897 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) stated it has 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 165,780 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 72,600 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt has 2,609 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Co holds 1.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,025 shares. Moreover, Kcm Inv Advsrs Lc has 1.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shapiro Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 932,727 shares.