Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake in Epam Sys (EPAM) by $863,759; Mednax (MD) Stock Price Declined While Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Lifted Holding by $1.25 Million

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 24,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 30,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $194.01. About 76,369 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 46,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 273,738 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 227,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 233,385 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MEDNAX Expands Presence in Nevada through Affiliation with Leading Pediatric Neurology Practice – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pfenex Announces Appointment of New Board Member, Lorianne Masuoka, M.D. – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining MEDNAX, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MD) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Md. biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,721 shares to 2,484 shares, valued at $947,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,296 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), The Stock That Soared 420% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ben Franklin’s Global Opportunity Philadelphia Fund Makes First Investments – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.89M for 43.70 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,348 shares to 119,559 shares, valued at $14.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).