Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) as Market Value Declined; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position Has Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 53,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 433,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61 million, up from 380,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 3.26 million shares traded or 98.27% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 94,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 100,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 4.53M shares traded or 45.71% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13 million for 16.40 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,372 shares to 56,480 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,183 shares. Howland Cap Lc accumulated 14,256 shares. Country Tru Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 3,467 shares. Covington Cap holds 73,043 shares. Bollard Grp Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 117,741 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank holds 9,003 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 85,719 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 119,571 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,804 shares. Guardian Capital LP holds 20,108 shares. 292,449 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 5,909 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Amer Asset Mngmt reported 0.29% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 56,777 shares to 293,088 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 27,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,668 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).