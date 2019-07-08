Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Trimmed By $767,550 Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position; Oak Hill Advisors LP Cut Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) stake by 71.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR)’s stock rose 2.14%. The Oak Hill Advisors Lp holds 521,060 shares with $2.49M value, down from 1.84 million last quarter. Voya Prime Rate Tr now has $707.17 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.785. About 87,434 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 22.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 6,450 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 46.01%. The Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 22,032 shares with $2.62 million value, down from 28,482 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $4.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $125.9. About 380,780 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 383,840 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Raymond James Services Advsrs invested in 214,281 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 1,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose And invested in 159,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Michigan-based Robinson Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). The New York-based Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability owns 18,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested in 0.02% or 20,590 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 105,317 shares stake. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 3.24M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company stated it has 61,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 125.90 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, February 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14600 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $122 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 15 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13200 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 527 shares to 10,110 valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 35,355 shares and now owns 228,015 shares. Ishares Tr (SHV) was raised too.