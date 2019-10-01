Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $670,263; Market Value Declined; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Value Declined, Trust Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 955,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 431,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 5.56 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 11,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 175,829 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.05M, up from 164,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 8.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Joel Isaacson Company Llc holds 38,023 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 0.73% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 221,008 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Johnson Fincl Gru has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Trust accumulated 18,775 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has 237,639 shares. Old West Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 35,120 shares stake. Gabalex Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.86% or 125,000 shares. Kempner Capital has 42,042 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,266 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co owns 39,136 shares. Fiduciary Fin Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 72,247 shares. Horrell Cap accumulated 30,941 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Blume Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 3,174 shares. Essex Fin Services invested in 52,399 shares or 0.88% of the stock.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,223 shares to 138,909 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,440 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 24.06 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33M and $364.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 161,367 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $325.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,400 were accumulated by Finance Architects Inc. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.89% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Capwealth Llc reported 2.34% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Comerica Fincl Bank owns 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 237,243 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 14,481 shares. Highland Management Lp holds 772,576 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 18,264 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,297 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding has 0.12% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Com holds 332,795 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 6.60 million shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. 112,271 were reported by Armstrong Shaw Assocs Inc Ct. Principal Group reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sandy Spring Financial Bank has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400.