Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position by $1.33 Million; Oz Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Ptc (PTC) by $44.87 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,084 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.24M, up from 206,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 6.13M shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 487,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.47M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.76. About 604,066 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PTC Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DHI, PTCT, MRK – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Wind Beat Hydro in the US Energy Generation Race? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PTC Announces ThingWorx 8.5 to Help Customers Drive Digital Transformation to New Levels – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, PTC, HD – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on January 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Smart Dividend Stocks for the Rest of the Year – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Semiconductor Stocks to Sell – Investorplace.com” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Do more in less space: Tiny amplifiers minimize footprint and maximize performance in space-constrained designs – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. CARP DANIEL A also sold $1.53M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. The insider Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791. Shares for $2.34M were sold by Ilan Haviv. Barker Ellen sold $145,203 worth of stock. The insider BLINN MARK A sold 6,648 shares worth $683,813. $418,992 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Friday, January 25.