Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lowered Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $342,264; Stock Value Declined; Fiserv (FISV) Stock Value Rose While Fred Alger Management Lowered Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 25,952 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, down from 30,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 14.41M shares traded or 112.11% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 6,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 82,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, down from 88,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.32 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,759 shares to 175,829 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 91,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 12.99 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Reasons Philip Morris International Shouldn’t Merge With Altria – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria in the spotlight – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vaping restrictions likely coming to NJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “India bans e-cigarettes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Velocity Credit Union Moves to a Fiserv Foundation to Enable Enhanced Digital Experiences and Small Business Services – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

