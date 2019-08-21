Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position in Workday (WDAY) as Stock Value Declined; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Badger Meter (BMI) as Shares Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 168,325 shares traded or 17.08% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 4,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 58,238 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, down from 62,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $186.15. About 1.10M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,713 shares to 146,468 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 74,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 100 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). D E Shaw & Com holds 0% or 15,197 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 111 shares or 0% of the stock. Jump Trading Limited Liability accumulated 2,399 shares. Ironwood Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.24% or 1,525 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 779,494 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.11% or 98,803 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc Inc has 13,836 shares. Telemark Asset Limited Co owns 40,000 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate stated it has 114 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 9,896 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited owns 55,500 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 1,687 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $11.92M for 30.74 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21,297 shares to 144,747 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

