Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lowered By $863,759 Its Epam Sys (EPAM) Stake; Last Week Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Elementis PLC (LON:ELM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Elementis PLC had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, May 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 5. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. UBS maintained Elementis plc (LON:ELM) rating on Thursday, July 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 200 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 210 target in Thursday, May 2 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 2. See Elementis plc (LON:ELM) latest ratings:

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) stake by 17.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,111 shares as Epam Sys Inc (EPAM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 24,897 shares with $4.21M value, down from 30,008 last quarter. Epam Sys Inc now has $10.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $186.5. About 538,593 shares traded or 7.96% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c

Among 5 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Wedbush. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) rating on Friday, August 9. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $21200 target.

The stock decreased 0.28% or GBX 0.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 143.6. About 578,005 shares traded. Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of 833.45 million GBP. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Surfactants, and Chromium. It has a 16.51 P/E ratio. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the architectural and industrial coatings, personal care, and oilfield drilling markets.

