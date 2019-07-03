Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lifted Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $1.33 Million; Polar Securities Holding in Ametek New (AME) Lowered by $6.51 Million

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,084 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.24M, up from 206,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 2.29M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,659 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.17 million, down from 443,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $91.91. About 441,245 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME)

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AME’s profit will be $232.40 million for 22.31 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mtech Acquisition Corp by 55,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $808,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 108,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AMETEK Announces Appointment of Tod E. Carpenter to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lube-Tech Selects SkyBitz SMARTank Monitoring Solutions for Rapid Deployment Starting This Month – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ametek Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns Inc invested in 4,092 shares. First Republic Inc invested in 16,997 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Metropolitan Life Company New York stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). First Citizens Bancorporation And Tru Co has 0.05% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 5,256 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 0.05% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 147,359 shares. Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 58,204 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Nj accumulated 0.33% or 122,272 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 228,200 shares. California-based Cap Rech Investors has invested 0.09% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Polar Cap Llp owns 484,278 shares. Meritage Management stated it has 91,617 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Management owns 9,140 shares. Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.02% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Instruments’ Routine Excellence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, TXN, KEM – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,865 shares to 58,532 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 29,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,336 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. Flessner Kyle M also sold $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. The insider Van Haren Julie sold $1.60M. 5,960 shares were sold by Whitaker Darla H, worth $601,658 on Thursday, January 31. Barker Ellen sold 1,435 shares worth $145,203. $1.53M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. 4,075 shares were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF, worth $418,992.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Co accumulated 1,079 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 497,313 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.33% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Royal London Asset Management reported 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.3% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1.20 million shares. 2,051 were reported by Parkside Fincl Bank And. Naples Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 14,436 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt accumulated 6,023 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc holds 81,924 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. 10,779 are owned by Forte Limited Liability Company Adv. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Guyasuta Invest Advisors reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Halsey Associates Ct holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,900 shares. Blair William Com Il reported 213,138 shares stake.