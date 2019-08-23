Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake; Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Shorts Increased By 14.16%

Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) had an increase of 14.16% in short interest. SIGI’s SI was 570,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.16% from 500,100 shares previously. With 199,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI)’s short sellers to cover SIGI’s short positions. The SI to Selective Insurance Group Inc’s float is 0.99%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 83,001 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q Rev $626.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 6.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired 12,556 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 219,084 shares with $23.24M value, up from 206,528 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $116.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.21. About 3.00M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review

More notable recent Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Selective Insurance (SIGI) Is Up 0.21% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RNR vs. SIGI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Selective Insurance’s (SIGI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. It operates in four divisions: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. It has a 21.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Selective Insurance Group, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 45.82 million shares or 2.75% less from 47.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital reported 20,832 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc accumulated 122,333 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Prudential invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). 16,048 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 215,978 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 13,300 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 55,826 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 390,072 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.01% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 19,875 shares. Johnson Gp has 396 shares. 8,031 are owned by Proshare Advisors Llc. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0.05% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 0.25% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Penobscot Investment Mgmt Com Incorporated stated it has 0.43% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cambridge Trust invested 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Horizon Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 4,201 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ally Fincl Inc owns 26,000 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 133,887 shares. Sun Life Financial accumulated 1,606 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northwest Counselors Limited Co owns 0.44% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,741 shares. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.06% or 438,701 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn reported 2.14M shares stake. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 0.49% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 9,728 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.51% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lord Abbett invested in 0.16% or 464,907 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.20’s average target is -9.59% below currents $125.21 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $13800 target. UBS maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, August 22 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $15000 target. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird.