Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Cut Position in Autodesk (ADSK) by $444,075 as Market Value Declined; As Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Enterprise Financial Services Decreased Its Position

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 2,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 58,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, down from 61,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $143.2. About 837,603 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 108.48 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd holds 3% or 133,209 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 35 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.45% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bbva Compass Bankshares reported 0.92% stake. Bessemer Gru Incorporated accumulated 1,032 shares. Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,950 shares. Smithfield Trust has 526 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Liability invested 0.57% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pictet Asset Limited invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ltd Ca reported 0.47% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 545,189 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Argent Trust holds 0.02% or 1,469 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 34,533 shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,663 shares to 136,330 shares, valued at $27.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

