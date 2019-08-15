Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Workday (WDAY) Holding by $860,544 as Stock Declined; Provident Investment Management Has Boosted Its Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stake

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 4,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 58,238 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, down from 62,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $184.7. About 971,316 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 127,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 395,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, up from 267,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 517,608 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,446 shares to 346,565 shares, valued at $40.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 26,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Management owns 2,403 shares. Natl Pension owns 0.12% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 166,956 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 40,100 shares. Jnba Fincl reported 10 shares. 500 were accumulated by Optimum Advsr. Fosun owns 4,900 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.36% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 155,995 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. First Tru Limited Partnership reported 0.26% stake. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 504,091 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 118,279 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associate. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 306 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd accumulated 9,983 shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 405 shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,972 shares to 43,614 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).