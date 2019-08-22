Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $450,880; Skylands Capital Raised Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position by $1.31 Million

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 235,331 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02M, down from 240,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $69.68. About 5.05 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 46,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 208,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 161,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 1.39 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Like Dividends? Take a Look at Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 378 shares to 17,485 shares, valued at $20.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Zayo Group shareholders approve $8.2 bln sale to Digital Colony, EQT – PE Hub” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kevin Kelly’s Zayo Group Options Trade – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Colony Capital Acquires Digital Bridge Holdings for $325 Million and Announces Planned Strategic Initiatives to Become the Premier Platform for Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,400 shares to 240 shares, valued at $84,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,500 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

