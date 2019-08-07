Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Cut Epam Sys (EPAM) Holding as Shares Rose; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Value Rose, Qci Asset Management Cut Holding

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 24,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, down from 30,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $179.91. About 437,211 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 98.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 132,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1,997 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 134,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.59. About 7.17 million shares traded or 7.95% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 4,889 shares to 146,406 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $162.91M for 58.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 100,770 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Community & Co accumulated 166,376 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kings Point stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). State Street has invested 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 21,075 are held by Lafayette Invests. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 101,200 shares. 49 were accumulated by Tompkins Fincl. Assetmark has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 2,626 are owned by Edge Wealth Management. 100,000 are owned by Avalon Glob Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Odey Asset Limited accumulated 297,400 shares. 29,882 are held by First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated. Gradient Invests Lc holds 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 30 shares. Pinebridge LP invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Activision Blizzard Is An Undervalued Transformation Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision’s (ATVI) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sales Cross 2M – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A ‘Deep Dive’ On Activision Blizzard – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPAM Systems Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset holds 4,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 2,723 are held by Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 81,208 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 310,804 shares. Kornitzer Ks holds 0.53% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 175,061 shares. New York-based Bamco Ny has invested 0.06% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Bancorp Of America De holds 507,689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 533,762 shares. First Republic Invest reported 1,429 shares. Cibc Asset Inc invested in 0% or 1,948 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Lp stated it has 124,669 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 93,462 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 109,068 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,663 shares to 136,330 shares, valued at $27.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).