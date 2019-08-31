Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Chevron New (CVX) Position; Shorts at Luokung Technology – Ordinary Shares (LKCO) Lowered By 69.23%

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 9.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired 10,348 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 119,559 shares with $14.73M value, up from 109,211 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $222.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN

Luokung Technology Corp – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LKCO) had a decrease of 69.23% in short interest. LKCO’s SI was 800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 69.23% from 2,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 644,066 shares traded or 175.84% up from the average. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 6,450 shares to 22,032 valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 20,608 shares and now owns 165,537 shares. Linde Plc was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,250 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 20.72% above currents $117.72 stock price. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. HSBC maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc holds 0.19% or 48,961 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.08 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.55% or 10,000 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 6,601 shares. Page Arthur B has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 7,501 are owned by Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price. Telos Mgmt Inc invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Summit Finance Strategies invested in 1,646 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi has invested 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Davenport Company Llc holds 753,675 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 1.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 104,172 shares. Foundation Resources Mngmt holds 4.79% or 185,334 shares in its portfolio. Stralem And Communication reported 44,625 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Rothschild Partners Llc holds 0.13% or 1,821 shares in its portfolio. Salem Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 7,300 shares.

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides rail Wi-Fi and mobile application products for long distance travelers in China. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The Company’s core mobile application product includes Luokuang, an LBS-social contents and services distribution platform that offers functions based on various travel scenarios, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, O2O, advertising, etc. It currently has negative earnings.