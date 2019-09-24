Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Shares Declined; Sandy Spring Bank Cut Holding in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $487,000 as Shares Declined

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 7,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 138,909 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, down from 146,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 4.30 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 12,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 76,429 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, down from 88,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 620,903 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,472 shares to 63,952 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 0.28% or 2.68 million shares. Barbara Oil owns 20,000 shares. Horan Advsrs Ltd Company owns 22,327 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 30,403 shares. Sequent Asset Mngmt holds 0.34% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 6,425 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management holds 0.06% or 8,050 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Pcl owns 610,314 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company holds 117,830 shares. Foster And Motley owns 44,149 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 2.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 208,616 shares. Bb&T has 503,620 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 297,132 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Ruggie Cap Grp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 3,340 shares. Hartford Mgmt Inc holds 20,000 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Idera Pharma (IDRA) Announces Immuno-Oncology Clinical Research Collaboration with AbbVie (ABBV) – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.96 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Inc invested in 0.1% or 6,494 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 837,410 shares. Ulysses Management Limited Company holds 3.01% or 836,689 shares. Moreover, Bartlett Com has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 94,441 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability reported 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) stated it has 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Northern Trust stated it has 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Benjamin F Edwards Communications holds 0% or 300 shares. Next Grp holds 0.02% or 4,824 shares in its portfolio. The Germany-based Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has invested 0.83% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). National Bank Of Mellon invested in 835,659 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hrt Ltd accumulated 63,317 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 40,864 shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,739 shares to 11,512 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Corp Etf by 17,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp Etf.