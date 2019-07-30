Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $1.17 Million as Share Value Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Lowered Stake by $363,553

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 25,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,479 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 103,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 866,468 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1908.92. About 808,034 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 35,355 shares to 228,015 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.23 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Holdings Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 38,613 were reported by Df Dent &. Prudential Plc accumulated 1.07M shares. Meyer Handelman Com invested in 310,400 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt owns 4,450 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Birmingham Mngmt Al holds 2.12% or 101,008 shares. Gruss reported 0.29% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.71% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 123,690 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.21% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 42,469 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp owns 12,064 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va reported 32,043 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 161,800 shares. Beacon Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 64,002 shares. Paw Capital has 0.6% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 13,000 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 76.11 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Origin Asset Management Llp has 2.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,629 shares. Cap City Tru Fl has 1.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcdaniel Terry Co reported 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Churchill has invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ally Incorporated stated it has 4.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Oh has 0.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ami Invest Mngmt owns 273 shares. Marathon Cap holds 0.38% or 477 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Lc has invested 3.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,874 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 2.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lafayette Invests owns 159 shares. Leonard Green Prns Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 1.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 182,795 shares. Tcw Group reported 3.2% stake.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Vanguard Financials 25Bps (VFH) by 4,741 shares to 25,570 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY) by 12,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).