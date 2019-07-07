Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position By $767,550; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 22.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 6,450 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 46.01%. The Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 22,032 shares with $2.62 million value, down from 28,482 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $4.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 329,393 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh \u0026 McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh \u0026 McLennan had 10 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, April 5. See Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $95 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

15/01/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Neutral New Target: $86 Initiates Coverage On

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.75. About 1.15 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. The insider McDonald Scott sold $1.02M. On Monday, February 4 the insider Gilbert E Scott sold $8.09M.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer appoints Lori Ridgeway to ServiceNow Practice Leader – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Urges Lawmakers to Reauthorize Terrorism Risk Insurance Program During U.S. Senate Hearing – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 240,808 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Co reported 3,260 shares stake. Natl Pension invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Company Il has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.19% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 7.10 million shares. Tdam Usa reported 13,983 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 102,620 shares. Markel Corp has invested 0.96% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 307,205 are held by Services Automobile Association. Asset Management Inc stated it has 34,136 shares. Macquarie reported 7.83M shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com has 0.08% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 52,227 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 341,182 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 12,893 were reported by Da Davidson &.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. It has a 31.26 P/E ratio. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 128.49 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) stake by 36,852 shares to 142,525 valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 11,778 shares and now owns 87,756 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, February 15. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, May 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk (CYBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.