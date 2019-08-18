Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cut Its Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $1.17 Million; Korea Electric Power (KEP) Stock Value Declined While Lmr Partners Llp Cut Holding by $3.27 Million

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 251,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 650,506 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57M, down from 902,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Power Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25B market cap company. It closed at $10.34 lastly. It is down 19.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 25,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 78,479 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 103,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 14.29 million shares traded or 14.74% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 63,414 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 1.22M shares or 4.7% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 276,647 shares. 52,346 were reported by Dupont Capital Corp. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Co Va holds 3.09% or 960,077 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc reported 3.60 million shares. Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 0.32% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Atlas Browninc has invested 0.8% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.57% or 170,319 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 4,935 shares in its portfolio. 78,614 were reported by Green Square Lc. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi accumulated 49,201 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,297 shares to 19,249 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

