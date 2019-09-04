Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cut Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position as Market Value Declined; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shares Rose, Dsc Advisors LP Boosted by $1.58 Million Its Holding

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 67.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 62,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 30,340 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 92,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $72.52. About 2.50 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.05. About 413,780 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 199,296 shares to 704 shares, valued at $126,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.98 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt reported 1,385 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12,389 shares. Cap Ww stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 145,922 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.56% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 16,284 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc stated it has 2,241 shares. Connecticut-based Yhb Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Harris Associates LP stated it has 0.65% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Bangor Retail Bank has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Burgundy Asset Management has 1.16 million shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited invested 0.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). City Holdg invested in 5,530 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lenox Wealth holds 0.02% or 663 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W & Inc accumulated 4,723 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.23 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.