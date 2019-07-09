Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $374,272; Highlander Capital Management Upped Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $1.44 Million

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 800.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 27,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,630 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 3.18 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 100,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 1.02M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,075 shares to 9,612 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,065 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.44% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). M Hldgs Secs reported 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,629 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 221,230 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Svcs has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,405 shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Limited Co has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.34% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sageworth Trust stated it has 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kentucky Retirement owns 56,709 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 12,400 are owned by Lodestar Counsel Ltd Llc Il. White Pine Cap Ltd holds 11,965 shares. Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 155,984 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Farmers Trust Commerce accumulated 68,713 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust reported 22,185 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 29.28 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. On Friday, March 1 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Reasons CVS Health’s Future Looks Bright Despite Current Challenges – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Centerbridge Would Buy Magellan Health â€” and Keep It – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Wednesday: S, BB, CVS, BYND – Investorplace.com” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,778 shares to 87,756 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13M for 17.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.