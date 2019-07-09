Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosted Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position; Hood River Capital Management Lowered Gopro (GPRO) Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 6.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired 12,556 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 219,084 shares with $23.24M value, up from 206,528 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $108.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $115.5. About 1.42 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Gopro Inc (GPRO) stake by 3.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 77,038 shares as Gopro Inc (GPRO)’s stock rose 34.58%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.87 million shares with $12.12M value, down from 1.94M last quarter. Gopro Inc now has $870.25 million valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 2.20M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale; 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras; 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Accuvest Global Advsrs has invested 0.25% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability owns 5,100 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc owns 6.71 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Decatur Mngmt holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 106,548 shares. Fayez Sarofim invested in 1.59% or 2.85 million shares. Rdl Fincl reported 1.55% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability reported 2,743 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First National Commerce holds 0.24% or 22,804 shares. Marvin Palmer Associates holds 57,724 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 230 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il accumulated 5,472 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.15% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,300 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 13.78M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 19,306 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hl Services Llc reported 0.07% stake.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 4,482 shares to 58,238 valued at $11.23M in 2019Q1.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. Another trade for 1,435 shares valued at $145,203 was made by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF also sold $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. 23,174 shares were sold by Ilan Haviv, worth $2.34 million. DELAGI R GREGORY sold $3.37 million worth of stock or 33,371 shares. On Friday, January 25 the insider XIE BING sold $2.21M. $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Flessner Kyle M on Thursday, January 31. Kozanian Hagop H sold 7,800 shares worth $785,791.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Monday, February 25. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $97 target. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24.

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Rent (NASDAQ:RCII) stake by 142,667 shares to 802,484 valued at $16.75M in 2019Q1.